Vivek Oberoi celebrates 9 years of 'Krrish 3'

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut starrer action thriller film 'Krrish 3', completed nine years on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Vivek Oberoi shared a video which he captioned, "Tum Kaal Ki Duniya Mein Ho! #Krrish3 completes 9 years! What an experience it has been playing the demonic genuis, Kaal, in the @rakesh_roshan9 directorial. @hrithikroshan brother, you were amazing as Krrish. It has been a memorable experience working with such a talented cast."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkamyhOpG8b/ In the video, the 'Masti' actor shared some glimpses from the film.

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "That was indeed an Excellent Performance," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Great job in this film." "My favourite character all time.. Sir ur voice is killing," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. Director Rakesh Roshan announced 'Krrish 4' a long time back, whereas an update on the upcoming part is still awaited.

'Krrish 3' was a follow-up story of 'Koi Mil Gaya' and 'Krrish' in which Hrithik was seen in a triple role. Meanwhile, Vivek will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, he also has MX Player's web series 'Dharavi Bank' along with veteran actor Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)