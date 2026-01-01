India's New Success Stories: Inspired by Vivekananda and Guided by Modi
India achieves success in every field under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, inspired by Swami Vivekananda's teachings, according to BJP's Nitin Nabin. He urges collective participation in nation-building efforts. The remarks were made on Kalpataru Diwas at Ramakrishna Mandir, emphasizing the contribution of Vivekananda's ideals.
India is forging new paths of success in various fields under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, said BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday.
Nabin emphasized the need for collective involvement in India's developmental journey and encouraged citizens to contribute meaningfully to nation-building efforts. His remarks highlighted the influence of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda on the country's progress.
Speaking at Delhi's Ramakrishna Mandir on Kalpataru Diwas, Nabin mentioned five key resolutions inspired by Vivekananda, which were announced from the Red Fort, aiming for a developed and strong India. He reiterated that the teachings of Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhansa continue to inspire the youth across regions like Bihar and Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
