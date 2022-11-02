Left Menu

Shark Tank India back with Season 2, Ashneer Grover not in panel

Shark Tank India is soon going to be back with another season. Not just that, all the sharks have also been locked for the upcoming season. Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:34 IST
Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rejoice 'Shark Tank India' fans! Your favourite show is soon going to be back with another season. Not just that, all the sharks have also been locked for the upcoming season. Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member. Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as an investor in Season 1.

Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business. The new shark on the panel will be Amit Jain. Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.

Check out the new teaser: In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh was also a part of the team. However, it looks like she wouldn't be returning this season either as she didn't make it to the teaser.

According to reports, Rahul Dua, a stand-up comedian will be hosting this season. Last year, the show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

