Left Menu

Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke has signed with UAE Pro League club Al Wahda as a free agent. This move is part of Al Wahda's strategy to strengthen the team. Benteke, originally from Kinshasa, previously played with teams such as Aston Villa, Liverpool, and D.C. United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:40 IST
Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke, former Crystal Palace star forward, has officially joined UAE's Al Wahda as disclosed on Thursday. The news marks Benteke's transition as a free agent, aligning with Al Wahda's broader strategy to reinforce their squad's competitive edge.

The Belgian powerhouse began his professional journey with Genk in 2007, subsequently joining renowned clubs including Aston Villa in 2012, followed by significant tenures with Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Most recently part of D.C. United, Benteke announced his departure from the American club earlier this week, closing a noteworthy three-year chapter with a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026