Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke, former Crystal Palace star forward, has officially joined UAE's Al Wahda as disclosed on Thursday. The news marks Benteke's transition as a free agent, aligning with Al Wahda's broader strategy to reinforce their squad's competitive edge.

The Belgian powerhouse began his professional journey with Genk in 2007, subsequently joining renowned clubs including Aston Villa in 2012, followed by significant tenures with Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Most recently part of D.C. United, Benteke announced his departure from the American club earlier this week, closing a noteworthy three-year chapter with a social media post.

