BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn Pooja More-Jadhav's candidacy for the upcoming Pune civic elections. This decision followed criticism from party workers after old videos surfaced online allegedly showing her criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Maratha quota stir.

The controversy escalated as More-Jadhav faced intense trolling on social media, prompting her to pull back her candidacy. She stated that misleading information was spread, falsely portraying her as opposing the BJP's ideology. More-Jadhav refuted the claims, asserting that another individual made the remarks captured in the videos.

Union Minister and local BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the withdrawal, while More-Jadhav expressed her disappointment over being targeted by misinformation campaigns. The incident highlights the growing influence of social media in political dynamics and electoral decisions.

