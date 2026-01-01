Left Menu

BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

The BJP revoked Pooja More-Jadhav's candidacy for the Pune civic polls following backlash over old videos that emerged showing her allegedly criticizing the Chief Minister. The controversy, amplified by social media, led More-Jadhav to withdraw her nomination, claiming misinformation was spread against her by trolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:41 IST
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn Pooja More-Jadhav's candidacy for the upcoming Pune civic elections. This decision followed criticism from party workers after old videos surfaced online allegedly showing her criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Maratha quota stir.

The controversy escalated as More-Jadhav faced intense trolling on social media, prompting her to pull back her candidacy. She stated that misleading information was spread, falsely portraying her as opposing the BJP's ideology. More-Jadhav refuted the claims, asserting that another individual made the remarks captured in the videos.

Union Minister and local BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the withdrawal, while More-Jadhav expressed her disappointment over being targeted by misinformation campaigns. The incident highlights the growing influence of social media in political dynamics and electoral decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026