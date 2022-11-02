DC's 'Stargirl' comes to end after Season 3 at The CW

And here comes the end of DC's superhero television series 'Stargirl'! The superhero fiction will end at The CW with Season 3. According to Variety, the third season finale of the DC television series will air on December 7. Following Nexstar's completion of its acquisition of The CW in October, this is the most recent CW scripted series to announce its cancellation. The most recent announcement was that 'Nancy Drew' would conclude after its fourth season, along with the finales of 'The Flash' and 'Riverdale.' Several of The CW's scripted originals were also cancelled in May.

Series creator and executive producer Geoff Johns created the DC character on which the programme is based, which was inspired by his sister, who died in a plane crash in 1996. The show "follows high school girl Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she guides an unlikely gang of teenage heroes to carry on the heritage of DC's very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America," according to the official logline quoted in the reports of Variety. In the third season, Joel McHale's Starman reappears and offers to train Courtney while she aids him in settling into his new life in the sleepy town of Blue Valley. But when there's a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

According to Variety, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Amy Smart were also featured in the cast. In addition to conceiving the series, Johns also served as showrunner and executive producer through Mad Ghost Productions. For Berlanti Productions, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produced. The studio is Warner Bros. Television. Currently, Berlanti Productions is bound by a broad contract with WBTV. (ANI)

