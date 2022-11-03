Left Menu

Anshuman Jha ties knot with Sierra Winters in intimate wedding

Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters take their wedding vows in an intimate wedding in US.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 05:44 IST
Anshuman Jha ties knot with Sierra Winters in intimate wedding
Anshuman Jha ties knot with Sierra Winters in intimate wedding (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a long wait, actor Anshuman Jha tied the knot with his fiancee Sierra Winters in an intimate wedding in the US. As per her father's dream - Sierra Winters was rowed across the lake by her dad and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves and limited guests on October 29.

84-year-old Elmer Hall officiated the wedding and blessed the couple, while Anshuman's friend and fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his 'Best Man'. The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. After which Anshuman will be back for the promotions of his upcoming winter release 'Lakadbaggha'. At the same time, Sierra will be flying to Israel in November mid-week to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25.

Talking about his special day Anshuman shared, "Sierra always dreamt of a 'fall' season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom's dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me - A lot of dreams came true this day & I'm sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day & we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage aint a noun, it's a verb & we feel blessed to be entering this phase together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

