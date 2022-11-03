PM Modi to address programme to mark Vigilance Awareness Week
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme to mark the 'Vigilance Awareness Week' of the Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan here.
An official statement said Modi will also launch the new 'Complaint Management System' portal of the CVC.
The portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.
He will also release a series of pictorial booklets on ''Ethics and Good Practices''; Compilation of best practices on ''Preventive Vigilance'' and Special issue ''VIGEYE-VANI'' on public procurement.
The CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in every sphere of life.
This year, it is being observed from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of ''Corruption-free India for a developed nation''.
The prime minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the theme, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, lays foundation stone of new air base at Deesa in north Gujarat.
Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens: PM Narendra Modi at Junagadh in Gujarat.
From NaMo to PMO: Narendra Modi and his political power on digital media bring Acche Din for the PMO Ministry, attaining digital brand value worth 127 Crores!
PM Narendra Modi wishes Mallikarjun Kharge 'fruitful tenure' in his new responsibility as Congress president.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.