Nitesh Tiwari has spoiled me as an actor, says Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor says she is grateful to her "Bawaal" director Nitesh Tiwari for challenging her as a performer. The romance drama, also starring Varun Dhawan, marks Janhvi's first collaboration with "Dangal" and "Chhichhore" fame director. The 25-year-old actor said working with Tiwari has renewed her faith in her abilities. "Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world's wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person.

''And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more," Janhvi told PTI in an interview.

The actor, known for films like "Dhadak", "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Good Luck Jerry", also praised her co-star Dhawan.

"I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn't know existed,'' Janhvi said, adding that he advised to take up ''more commercial and massy films''.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of ''Mili'', a remake of the Malayalam movie ''Helen''. The Hindi version is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had helmed the 2019 original. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the is scheduled to be released on Friday.

