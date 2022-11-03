Left Menu

'The Sandman': Fantasy drama coming back with season 2

According to Variety, the streamer announced the news Wednesday evening. Netflix describes the upcoming episode as "a continuation of 'The Sandman' world," which will grow in the following episodes. The number of episodes and the specifics of the plot remains a secret.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:09 IST
'The Sandman': Fantasy drama coming back with season 2
Poster of 'The Sandman' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Well, surprise! As time isn't up for 'The Sandman,' Netflix orders more episodes of its hit fantasy show adapted from Neil Gaiman's seminal DC Comics series. According to Variety, the streamer announced the news Wednesday evening. Netflix describes the upcoming episode as "a continuation of 'The Sandman' world," which will grow in the following episodes. The number of episodes and the specifics of the plot remains a secret.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved 'The Sandman' on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," said Gaiman in a statement quoted in the reports of Variety. "It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros, Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of 'The Sandman' stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody will be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell..."

'The Sandman' official Twitter account also confirmed the news on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/Netflix_Sandman/status/1587961576316801024

As per the reports of Variety, Tom Sturridge plays the titular god of dreams in 'The Sandman,' which also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander. 'The Sandman' dethroned 'Stranger Things' from Nielsen's No. 1 spot and made an instant impact when it debuted the majority of its first season on Netflix on August Later, on August 19, a surprise extra episode of 'The Sandman' was published, significantly enhancing its popularity. Production of 'The Sandman' on Netflix is handled by Warner Bros Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022