Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 theories explained!

At the end of the final saga, the writer Ken Wakui beautifully merged the time leaping and the current incident in the storyline. Mikey begged Takemichi to wake up. Takemichi's death affected everyone who cried after realizing that Takemichi had made a big sacrifice to break Mickey's curse. He realizes that Takemichi is dead but his mind does not believe the truth. Mickey cries and holds s his hand tightly.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276, Takemichi wakes up in the past and wonders what's happening around him. He noticed something is different when he finds his hair has two types of color and the outfit is changed. When he checks the date and the year he finds it is 1998. As usual, he rushes to the washroom for the bath as if he will be late for school. He rushes to the mirror and looks at his changes and finds he is at first grade. He runs to Mikey's house. While he rings the bell younger Baji can't recognize him and asks who he is. Takemichi can't believe that Baji has forgotten him.

The time traveling of Takemichi could open up the possibility of Mikey and Draken may never meet. Fans are waiting to see what twist the writer will bring into the plot in Tokyo Revenger 277.

The time traveling of Takemichi could open up the possibility of Mikey and Draken may never meet. Fans are waiting to see what twist the writer will bring into the plot in Tokyo Revenger 277.

Tokyo Revengers 277 will be released on 9 November 2022, in the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine.

