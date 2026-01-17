Controversy Surrounds Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Guru by Atishi

In a heated political dispute, Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma has sharply criticized the AAP government for shielding Atishi, who is accused of making derogatory remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Sharma referenced a forensic report that validated the authenticity of the controversial video.

The report emerged from the Delhi Assembly, confirming that the video was unaltered, contradicting earlier claims by the Punjab Police alleging it was doctored. This contradiction has sparked further allegations against the Punjab government for misusing state apparatus to protect political allies.

The contentious issue has prompted demands for Atishi's apology and removal from her position as Leader of the Opposition, as both BJP and Congress leaders emphasize the importance of respecting religious sentiments. The debate underlines deep divides in India's political and social landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)