Controversy Surrounds Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Guru by Atishi

Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma criticizes AAP's defense of Atishi, following a forensic report confirming the authenticity of her alleged derogatory remarks towards Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The controversy has intensified, involving major political parties over issues of respect for religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political dispute, Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma has sharply criticized the AAP government for shielding Atishi, who is accused of making derogatory remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Sharma referenced a forensic report that validated the authenticity of the controversial video.

The report emerged from the Delhi Assembly, confirming that the video was unaltered, contradicting earlier claims by the Punjab Police alleging it was doctored. This contradiction has sparked further allegations against the Punjab government for misusing state apparatus to protect political allies.

The contentious issue has prompted demands for Atishi's apology and removal from her position as Leader of the Opposition, as both BJP and Congress leaders emphasize the importance of respecting religious sentiments. The debate underlines deep divides in India's political and social landscape.

