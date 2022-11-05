Left Menu

Infosys, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan join hands to promote Indian visual and performing arts

More festivals are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Chandigarh, it was stated.Trustee, Infosys Foundation, Krish Shankar, said the Foundation is pleased to team up with BVB to encourage artists from various backgrounds to come to the forefront and display their talents.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:02 IST
Infosys, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan join hands to promote Indian visual and performing arts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) for the promotion of Indian visual and performing arts across the country.

Through this engagement, Infosys Foundation and BVB will provide a platform to over 4,500 beneficiaries, including 3,000 artists from underprivileged communities, towards the preservation of traditional folk and classical art forms, according to an Infosys statement.

This collaboration will focus on keeping the visual and performing art forms of India alive by means of various activities such as week-long festivals, camps, exhibitions, and publications, over a period of three years, it said.

''The collaboration will give artists from across India a platform to portray their talents and take pride in their identities, thereby strengthening and unifying the artist community in the country,'' the statement said.

To begin with, a week-long cultural festival commenced in Mysuru on Friday.

The aim of this festival is to present different art forms of India on one stage. More festivals are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Chandigarh, it was stated.

Trustee, Infosys Foundation, Krish Shankar, said the Foundation is pleased to team up with BVB to encourage artists from various backgrounds to come to the forefront and display their talents. This would help in safeguarding various art forms from being forgotten over time, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022