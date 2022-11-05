Dr. Stone Season 3: The heroes will start a voyage to find the cause of global petrification

Following the release of the second season of the anime adaption of the Dr. Stone manga, fans are ardently waiting for Dr. Stone Season 3 to appear on the screen.

Riichiro Inagaki-written Japanese manga Dr. Stone has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2017, with its chapters collected in twenty-three tankōbon volumes as of November 2021. Dr. Stone Season 3 will continue the events of the Source of the Petrification Saga which is the fourth saga of Dr. Stone and consists of the Age of Exploration Arc and Treasure Island Arc.

After Hyoga betrayed the boys, Senku and Tsukasa promised to fight together by forming a team. Then, Senku and his friends are breezing through more technological advancements to solve the mystery behind the petrification. But they need a ship and a captain for their awaiting voyage on the high seas. Dr. Stone Season 3 is most likely to show the adventurous journey of Senku and his comrades to uncover the secrets behind the lights that turn humans into stone. The team might face many hurdles and dangers on the voyages.

Dr. Stone Season 2 focused on the story of the "Stone Wars" arc from the manga series that was officially titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars. The story takes place in April 5738 AD (over 3,700 years later), when humans turn into stones after a mysterious incident. The story mostly focuses on a 15-year-old genius boy SenkuIshigami, who resurrects thousands of years after.

In an interview with Anime News Network, the author Riichiro Inagaki told, "So as far as the end, I'm not sure and that's not necessarily about the story."

He added, "We have a general idea of how the story will end itself but as we've gone along this journey, sometimes it's three steps forward, two steps back... but I definitely want to see it to the end. What I can definitely promise is that I would never stretch it out just for the sake of business."

Ryusui Nanami is a new addition to the Senku's Kingdom of Science. Rust‑Eater Bisco's is voice actor Ryota Suzuki will voice Ryusui in the anime, and the special will be produced by TMS Entertainment once more and will feature a bunch of returning cast.

Dr. Stone's production team released a special episode on July 10, 2022, titled RYUSUI. In the Jump Festa 22, a trailer was released that reveals t Dr. Stone Season 3 is to be premiered in 2023.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 372 full summary, release date & time