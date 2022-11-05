Left Menu

Black Clover Season 5: What to expect from the plotline?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:58 IST
Black Clover Season 5: What to expect from the plotline?
Image Credit: Black Clover manga / Official Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

Fans are eagerly waiting for Black Clover Season 5 after an impressive fourth season which answered the source of Asta's magic and the demon inside him. The season also explores many things outside the Clover Kingdom. Black Clover Season 5 will bring the next twist in the plotline.

Black Clover is a fantasy anime series based on manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. The fourth season of the show has ended on March 30, 2021. Though makers are yet to confirm Black Clover Season 5 however, a follow-up anime film has been announced for the series.

Black Clover Season 4 has not ended, thus, fans need to wait a long for Season 5. The anime has only officially introduced Gadjah who already appeared in several episodes before Season 4. The other four Spirit Guardians Floga, Potrof, Sumuriku and Sarado) already had their manga debut after the six-month time skip.

The last episode of Black Clover Season 4 ends with Nacht preparing to train Asta and Liebe with his four devils, Noelle and the others getting ready to train to become stronger, and the captains along with the Wizard King and Mereoleona preparing for the upcoming war, and Yuno training on his own to become stronger is then offered help by Langris.

Black Clover Season 5 will pick from where the fourth season concluded and it might explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. According to Sportskeeda, Season 5 will have some of the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world.

Black Clover Season 5 will take some time to release. The reason behind the delay is the production is focusing on the anime movie. Therefore we could guess Black Clover Season 5 to release in 2023.

As of now, there is no release date for Black Clover Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the anime series.

Also Read: Dr. Stone Season 3: The heroes will start a voyage to find the cause of global petrification

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022