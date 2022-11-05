Black Clover Season 5: What to expect from the plotline?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Black Clover Season 5 after an impressive fourth season which answered the source of Asta's magic and the demon inside him. The season also explores many things outside the Clover Kingdom. Black Clover Season 5 will bring the next twist in the plotline.

Black Clover is a fantasy anime series based on manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. The fourth season of the show has ended on March 30, 2021. Though makers are yet to confirm Black Clover Season 5 however, a follow-up anime film has been announced for the series.

Black Clover Season 4 has not ended, thus, fans need to wait a long for Season 5. The anime has only officially introduced Gadjah who already appeared in several episodes before Season 4. The other four Spirit Guardians Floga, Potrof, Sumuriku and Sarado) already had their manga debut after the six-month time skip.

The last episode of Black Clover Season 4 ends with Nacht preparing to train Asta and Liebe with his four devils, Noelle and the others getting ready to train to become stronger, and the captains along with the Wizard King and Mereoleona preparing for the upcoming war, and Yuno training on his own to become stronger is then offered help by Langris.

Black Clover Season 5 will pick from where the fourth season concluded and it might explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. According to Sportskeeda, Season 5 will have some of the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world.

Black Clover Season 5 will take some time to release. The reason behind the delay is the production is focusing on the anime movie. Therefore we could guess Black Clover Season 5 to release in 2023.

As of now, there is no release date for Black Clover Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the anime series.

