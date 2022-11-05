Left Menu

Rohit Shetty turns nostalgic as 'Sooryavanshi' turns 1

Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' has completed a year since its release. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif featured in the hit film.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:30 IST
As his blockbuster cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' clocked a year, director Rohit Shetty became emotional and penned a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, Rohit wrote, "Sooryavanshi completes 1 year today! In 2019, I took the biggest risk of my life by holding its release for two long years but thanks to all your love, the risk paid off!! Sooryavanshi became the biggest box office hit of the year 2021 (that too at 50% occupancy) & the most viewed film on Netflix."

Released in 2021, 'Sooryvanshi' stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. "This film shall always be special for me!Not only because it helped revive the theatres all over India... But also because it received unlimited love and support from the audience, which truly made this tough battle worth fighting for," Rohit added.

Rohit also shared that his directorial 'Golmaal 3' also completed 12 years today. "Aur haan...Our first 100 cr film, Golmaal 3 also completes 12 years today," he wrote.

On Christmas 2022, Rohit is all set to come up with 'Cirkus', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh. "Now, this Christmas, we are back to entertain you and your family with our film CIRKUS.Hoping that you all will shower us with love once again," Rohit concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

