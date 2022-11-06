Left Menu

Winston Duke to star opposite Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy'

Hollywood actor Winston Duke, is all set to collaborate with actor Ryan Gosling in the upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy', Universal's big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 12:55 IST
Winston Duke, Ryan Gosling (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Winston Duke, is all set to collaborate with actor Ryan Gosling in the upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy', Universal's big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the action movie, which also features Emily Blunt, is being directed by Bullet Train's David Leitch.

The production of the film began this week in Australia. "Unlike the original 1980s show that starred Lee Majors, the story doesn't focus on a stuntman with a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Instead, the script by Drew Pearce focuses on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who finds himself back on a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him. The wrinkle, however, is that the star has gone missing," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Duke is all set to portray the role of the stuntman's best friend and the film is all set to premiere on October 6, 2023. As per reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling plays a wounded and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back in a movie with the actor he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The feature film is doing away with the side gig but preserving the name and stunts. The star is no longer there, which is the issue, the reports added.

Meanwhile, Duke will be also seen in Marvel's Wakanda Forever' which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

