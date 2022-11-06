Check out how Deepika, Katrina reacted after Ranbir-Alia welcomed baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif extended congratulatory wishes to new mom Alia Bhatt as she welcomed her baby girl. Deepika took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to extend warm wishes on the occasion.

Deepika wrote, "Congratulations!" accompanied by a red heart emoticon, while Katrina wrote, "Congratulations," alongside a 'celebration' emoji. Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today. Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple on social media are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Arjun Kapoor among many others. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Such thrilling news! Congratulations to you @aliaabhatt and Ranbir! Couldn't be happier for you both," while Akshay Kumar penned a sweet message for the new parents. He wrote, "Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all."

Malaika Arora had the sweetest message for Alia. She wrote, "Congratulations... can't wait to see little Alia". Alia's '2 States' co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The lil tigress is here !!" while Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Congratulations," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess." Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."

Kriti Sanon wrote," Congratulations," followed by red heart emoticons.Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Soon after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which did great business at the box office.

Ranbir will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen next in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

