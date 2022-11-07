Left Menu

Cop suspended for hitting woman in Puri temple

PTI | Puri | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:19 IST
Cop suspended for hitting woman in Puri temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior police constable (havildar) was placed under suspension in Odisha's Puri district after he allegedly hit an elderly woman with a cane stick inside Shree Jagannath Temple here, a senior officer said.

The 65-year-old woman, who sustained injuries on her head, was immediately taken to a hospital by other security personnel posted there, the police officer said.

According to police sources, Madhuri Das, a resident of Behrampur, got into an argument with the constable, after she was stopped from rushing into the sanctum sanctorum.

Havildar Prashant Dalai, who was managing the crowd, allegedly hit Das with his stick in the midst of the argument, the sources said.

The shrine had been witnessing heavy footfalls over the past few days with devotees making a beeline to offer prayers to the Trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- on the occasion of 'Panchuka', a festival marking the end of Kartik month in Hindu calendar.

In view of the rush at the shrine, additional police personnel have been deployed there to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees, Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh said A thorough probe will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, he said, adding that the woman is currently in stable condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022