'Hostel Daze' season 3 gets release date

'Hostel Daze' is returning with its third season and that too on November 16. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, the comedy-drama will see the groups of friends portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar back in college with new dilemmas.

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

"Hostel Daze" is directed by Abhinav Anand. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

