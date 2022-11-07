Left Menu

'Hostel Daze' season 3 gets release date

'Hostel Daze' is coming back with the third season and that too on November 16.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:42 IST
'Hostel Daze' season 3 gets release date
Poster of Hostel Daze (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Hostel Daze' is returning with its third season and that too on November 16. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, the comedy-drama will see the groups of friends portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar back in college with new dilemmas.

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

"Hostel Daze" is directed by Abhinav Anand. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022