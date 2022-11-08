Actor Ankur Bhatia concludes filming for ‘Taali’

Left Menu

Actor Ankur Bhatia has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming series Taali, headlined by Sushmita Sen.The show is a biographical drama on transgender activist Gauri Sawant, played by Sen.Bhatia, who earlier featured with Sen in the critically-acclaimed series Aarya, said he had a great experience reuniting with the former Miss Universe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:27 IST
Ankur Bhatia Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ankur Bhatia has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming series "Taali", headlined by Sushmita Sen.

The show is a biographical drama on transgender activist Gauri Sawant, played by Sen.

Bhatia, who earlier featured with Sen in the critically-acclaimed series "Aarya", said he had a great experience reuniting with the former Miss Universe. ''While the script was an intense hardcore one, the atmosphere on sets was super fun. Working with Sushmita again was indeed a pleasure. My character was very challenging as it's a soft character, and I have never played such a role before," the actor said in a statement.

Sawant, who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

"Taali" will shed light on the momentous life of Sawant — from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India.

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

