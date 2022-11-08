Ranveer Singh to perform at 23rd edition of IIFA awards

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to perform at the 23rd edition of IIFA awards at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, next year.

The IIFA awards and weekend will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on February 10 and 11, 2023, bringing together the best from the music and entertainment under one roof. The film extravaganza is returning to the island of the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a row.

Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Yas Island, said he is excited to perform at the ceremony. ''I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. ''As the Brand Ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible,'' the actor said in a statement. Noted film personalities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon are set to be part of the gala event.

IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's one of the leading creators of immersive destinations and experiences. According to the release, people can now buy tickets to the biggest awards ceremony spanning over three days at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)