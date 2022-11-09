Travis Fimmel boards HBO Max's 'Dune' prequel series

Left Menu

Actor Travis Fimmel is the latest addition to the cast of Dune The Sisterhood series set at HBO Max. The show, set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J.

Actor Travis Fimmel is the latest addition to the cast of “Dune: The Sisterhood” series set at HBO Max. The show, set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune”, is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. According to entertainment website Variety, no writer has been tapped for the project as of now. ''The story follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit,'' the official logline reads. Fimmel will play the role of Desmond Hart, described as “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past'', who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Actors Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea round out the cast.

Diane Ademu-John will serve as the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Alison Schapker is attached as co-showrunner and executive producer. Fimmel, best known for starring in the History Channel series “Vikings”, has previously collaborated with HBO Max on sci-fi drama series ''Raised by Wolves.” PTI SHD SHD

