'Saawariya’ team celebrates 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's debut film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) Productions took a trip down memory lane to mark the 15th anniversary of “Saawariya”.

The 2007 romance-drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marked Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's foray in acting.

The production banner celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

“Two lovers, one journey…towards true love! Here’s celebrating their world, the world of our Saawariya… #15yearsofsaawariya,” read the post.

Sonam shared the post from Bhansali Productions on her Instagram stories. “Saawariya” opened to mixed reviews upon its release and had a dull run at the box office. The film received praise for its soundtrack, featuring songs such as ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, and ‘Masha-Allah’, as well as its production design.

Bollywood stars Rani Mukherji and Salman Khan appeared in supporting roles in the film. PTI KKP SHD SHD

