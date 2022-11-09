Juhi Chawla joins celebrations with De Beers Forevermark in Jammu

This November, Jammu sparkles brighter as the world's leading diamond jewellery brand, De Beers Forevermark, launches at Channi Himmat with Jammu's most trusted jeweller, Fortofino. The brands also celebrated the first anniversary of their store at Talab Tillo. Bollywood film star Juhi Chawla graced the occasion today.

The two brands -- Fortofino and De Beers Forevermark, hold a longstanding association and are further strengthening their partnership with this launch at the Channi Himmatstore. This store showcases a varied selection of De Beers Forevermark's most iconic jewellery collections including the signature Avaanti Collection, the Icon Collection, Forevermark Setting, the stackable rings Tribute Collection, the Half Carat Collection, the nose pin Capricci Collection and many more. "It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this celebration and witness this great partnership between these two brands, De Beers Forevermark and Fortofino, offering among the world's most beautiful, natural and responsibly sourced diamonds from De Beers Forevermark. Moreover, every jewellery piece available at both the Fortofino stores is exquisite and intricately crafted." said filmstar Juhi Chawla.

"The store at Talab Tillo has been doing well over the past year and we are extremely happy to launch this new store at Channi Himmat which is validation that the people of Jammu appreciate the rarity of De Beers Forevermark diamonds. Moreover, we only associate with partners who share our common vision of trust and authenticity thus our synergy with Fortofino is unparalleled. It is a proud moment for us, and we hope to continue our association with Fortofino, our trusted partner offering only the best natural diamond jewellery to our clients in Jammu." said Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark. "We are delighted to launch the De Beers Forevermark collections at our store in Channi Himmat. Fortofino is the only brand to offer global designs to customers at all our stores in Jammu. Through this partnership with De Beers Forevermark, we look forward to revolutionizing the diamond market in Jammu by offering responsibly sourced natural diamonds in unique global designs. The Fortofino&Silverlinesfamilies thank our esteemed customers for trusting us with their diamond purchases." said Mr Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino. (ANI)

