FIR registered against Rakhi Sawant on Sherlyn Chopra's complaint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:35 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against actor and reality TV contestant Rakhi Sawant for alleged defamation following a complaint by actor-model Sherlyn Chopra, city police said on Wednesday.

Chopra has accused Sawant of supporting director Sajid Khan -- against whom Chopra had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation -- and making defamatory and objectionable statements.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Sawant and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official said.

Police have not summoned Sawant for probe so far, the official said.

