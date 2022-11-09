FIR registered against Rakhi Sawant on Sherlyn Chopra's complaint
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against actor and reality TV contestant Rakhi Sawant for alleged defamation following a complaint by actor-model Sherlyn Chopra, city police said on Wednesday.
Chopra has accused Sawant of supporting director Sajid Khan -- against whom Chopra had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation -- and making defamatory and objectionable statements.
On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Sawant and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official said.
Police have not summoned Sawant for probe so far, the official said.
