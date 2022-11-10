Dhairya Karwa joins Tara Sutaria in 'Apurva'

''Gehraiyaan'' actor Dhairya Karwa has come on board for Tara Sutaria-starrer ''Apurva'', the makers announced Thursday.

Star Studios and Murad Khetani are backing the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat-directed movie. The studio announced Karwa's casting on Instagram.

''On a roll with these two lovelies #Apurva,'' the official Star Studios handle posted alongside a photo of Sutaria and Karwa.

The actor, who has also featured in films ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' and ''83'', said he is thrilled about working on ''Apurva''. ''Thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the indomitable #Apurva @tarasutaria ecstatic and grateful to be part of this brilliant and talented team,'' he wrote on Instagram.

''Apurva'' will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death”.

The movie also stars actors Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta. The film is currently being shot in Rajasthan.

