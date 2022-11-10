Vishal Bhardwaj, Papon, Rasika Duggal to attend 'Vishwarang 2022' in Bhopal

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, actor Rasika Duggal, veteran space scientist K Kasturirangan, 'Shark Tank' fame entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, and singer Papon are among the names participating in the fourth edition of Bhopal-based literature and arts festival 'Vishwarang 2022', starting November 14.

The seven-day festival, which will also host an 'Aarambh' ceremony here at the Sahitya Akademi Hall on Friday, is a kaleidoscope of art, culture and literature hosting participation from over 50 countries.

It will be held across multiple venues in Bhopal, including Rabindranath Tagore University and Rabindra Bhawan.

''With the fourth edition of Vishwarang, we aim to bring more people together, with the ambition to increase and grow cultural awareness and the legacy of the rich heritage of India and celebrate it across the world,'' Santosh Choubey, director of Vishwarang and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, said in a press conference here.

Drenched in the diverse colours of literature, culture, and arts, the festival will host an 'Artists' Yatra' for world peace and harmony, followed by a painting exhibition, film screening and engaging panel discussions on tribal and folk culture.

Other renowned artists participating in the event include singers Shilpa Rao, Maithili Thakur, Kaushiki Chakravarty, and actor Biswapati Sarkar.

'Ramayana' by Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra and play ''Bandish'' by well‐known director Poorva Naresh are among the key presentations to be staged during the festival along with Rabindra Sangeet by Subhabrata Sen and Vrindgaan by Sur Parag Jabalpur.

The festival will come to a close on November 20.

