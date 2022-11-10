Psychologist Sneha Shah to pen guide to 'knowing yourself'

Psychologist-coach Sneha Shah will explore different aspects of human personality using geometric 'shapes' in her debut book which will be published next February.

Co-written by Susan Dellinger, founder of PsychoGeometrics, ''What Shape Are You?'' will be published by Westland Books.

Shah says the book is filled with little stories and each chapter approaches and explores different aspects of human personality using geometric 'shapes'. ''My hope is that you will be left with a greater understanding of yourself and your surroundings. By the time you reach the end of this book, you'll be endowed with skills to build deeper connections, have better conversations, suffer less, and engage more effectively with others,'' she says.

According to Westland Books Publisher Karthika V K, the writing is fun, vibrant, and so close to the bone in identifying and describing situations that she was compelled to start examining her own relationships with friends, family and colleagues. ''If balance is that elusive thing we all seek, well, here is a book that shows us how to achieve it,'' she says.

At a time when relationships have become far more complex, most people don't have the necessary tools or skills to navigate relationships, both personal as well as professional, in a healthy and wholesome way.

