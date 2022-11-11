Left Menu

Norway's Princess gives up royal duties to practice alternative medicine

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is giving up her royal duties to pursue a new passion - alternative medicine.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 08:17 IST
Norway's Princess gives up royal duties to practice alternative medicine
Norway Princess Martha Louise (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's princess Martha Louise is giving up her royal duties to practice alternative medicine. According to New York Post, her fiance Durek Verrett is a self-styled shaman. New York Post quoted a BBC report according to which the princess's fiance Durek even claimed that cancer is a choice! He even claimed that he has influenced Hollywood A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow.

The couple is planning to work together in the field of alternate medicine now. According to New York Post, the 51-year-old princess will retain her royal title and has only abdicated official royal duties.

"The Princess is relinquishing the role as royal patron that has set the framework of her official duties for the Royal House, and will not be representing the Royal House at the present time," the palace announced in a statement, as per New York Post. "The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Martha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment."

"In accordance with The King's wishes, the Princess will keep her title. The Princess will continue to serve as chair of the board of Princess Martha Louise's Fund," the statement continued. New York Post further reports that the princess released her own statement on her views on alternative medicine saying that she is "aware of the importance of research-based knowledge in advances in the health-related professions," but also believes "that there are components of a good life and sound physical and mental health that may not be so easy, to sum up in a research report."

"I think for many people alternative methods can be an important supplement to help from the conventional medical establishment," she said in the statement. "A warm hand, an acupuncture needle, a crystal, natural remedies, yoga, meditation or therapeutic conversation can, I believe, help to make life better for many individuals. Not instead of, but in addition to, the treatment provided by the health-care system," she added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022