Ashley Tisdale to lead semi-autobiographical comedy set at CBS

According to entertainment website Deadline, Tisdale will also serve as executive producer on the series. ''Brutally Honest'' is a comedy about ''how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch.'' Tisdale's recent series credits include Netflix's ''Merry Happy Whatever'' and CBS' ''Carol's Second Act''.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:15 IST
Ashley Tisdale Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale will be headlining single-camera comedy ''Brutally Honest''. The CBS Studios-backed project is inspired by Tisdale's life. Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern are writing and executive producing the show. According to entertainment website Deadline, Tisdale will also serve as executive producer on the series.

''Brutally Honest'' is a comedy about ''how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch.'' Tisdale's recent series credits include Netflix's ''Merry Happy Whatever'' and CBS' ''Carol's Second Act''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

