Left Menu

'An Action Hero' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana fights Jaideep Ahlawat in this quirky thriller

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, unveiled the power-packed trailer of his upcoming film 'An Action Hero'.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:47 IST
'An Action Hero' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana fights Jaideep Ahlawat in this quirky thriller
An Action Hero poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'An Action Hero' on Friday unveiled the official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the trailer which he captioned, "CUTTING STRAIGHT TO THE CHASE! #AnActionHero Trailer Out Now! Catch this Thriller with a twist only in cinemas on 2nd DECEMBER 2022!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckz_cJOIXz2/ In the trailer, Ayushmann plays a famous actor Manav, who could be seen in an action-packed chase against a cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer the film is produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Bollywood diva Malaika Aroa will be seen having a special item number in the action thriller film. Soon after the trailer was out, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"WHATTA BOMB TRAILER!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "HANDS DOWN THE BEST TRAILER IN RECENT TIMES."

"We can ignore the Bollywood but can't ignore his movies," wrote another fan. 'An Action Hero' is Ayushmann's third release of the year 2022 after 'Anek' and 'Doctor G'.

The film marks the 'Dream Girl' actor's first action-packed role of his career and after looking at the comments it's clear that fans just can't wait to see him in an action avatar. Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022