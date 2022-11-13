Left Menu

Juhi Chawla birthday: From helping SRK to planting trees, times when she was a gem of a person

Recognized for her accurate comic timing and vivacious on-screen persona, Juhi has been the recipient of several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and the coveted Miss India title in 1984 for her unmatched beauty.

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, who clocked into her 55th birthday on Sunday, won hearts for every character she played on the big screen throughout the 90s and early 2000. Recognized for her accurate comic timing and vivacious on-screen persona, Juhi has been the recipient of several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and the coveted Miss India title in 1984 for her unmatched beauty.

However, besides acting Juhi is also an entrepreneur and a person who always stands for what's right and helps out her friends in need. The actor has been doing her bit towards the noble cause of ecological restoration by pledging to plant a large number of trees in the name of other celebrities including the late Lata Mangeshkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Raveen Tandon, and Shah Rukh among many others.

Further, the environmentalist in Juhi had filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G wireless network technology in 2021. On May 31, she filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India claiming that it exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today. However, that lawsuit was later dismissed.

Apart from this, last year, when her close friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan found himself in the middle of the drugs on cruise case where the NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night, it was Juhi who helped him out. After the Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order for Aryan, Juhi was the surety for him and had signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were deposed by the Bombay High Court.

So, as the actor with the golden heart completes another year around the sun, may she keep up her humanitarian acts and have an even more illustrious career ahead. (ANI)

