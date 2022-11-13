'Nritya Katha': Book introduces children to Indian classical dance forms

Shedding light on the eight classical dance forms of India, a new illustrated book by Odissi dancer and author Jaya Mehta gives children a peek into the colourful world of Indian classical dances.

''Nritya Katha: Indian Dance Stories for Children'', illustrated by Moldova-based illustrator Natalia Suruba, is a collection of nine stories featuring different dance forms, ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Manipuri to Kathakali, Kathak, Chhau, Mohiniyattam and Sattriya.

It is published by National Book Trust of India.

''As a young mother and Odissi dancer, I found many attractive picture books about Ballet, Flamenco and even Balinese dance. But there were no storybooks on the dance forms of India. To address this lacunae in children's books, I wrote this set of 9 stories,'' said Mehta, disciple of Odissi expert Pratibha Jena Singh.

''The book is my ode to the diverse, colourful dances of India. I hope that children like my own, get to feel the rich and fasicnating context of each dance form,'' she added.

Narrated through a child's intimate, magical, personal journey, the stories in the book unravel the fascinating contexts of each Indian dance form: their art, architecture, costumes and crafts.

At the end of every story, the author also shares important trivia, facts and glossary regarding different dance forms.

For instance, it spills the beans on how Kathakali artistes make their eyes red for their performance or how the dance form Bharatanatyam is inspired by the sculptures of the ancient temple of Chidamabram in Tamil Nadu.

''Like my previous book, my new book also illustrates India, its traditions, culture, art, diversity and well being, that is embedded in Indian art forms. . . A lot of parents and grandparents would love to buy this book,'' said Mehta, who released her debut book ''The Poetic Saree'' in 2018.

''Nritya Katha: Indian Dance Stories for Children'' is currently available for sale on online and offline stores.

