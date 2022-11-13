Left Menu

Maha: Actor Kalyani Kurale killed in road accident in Kolhapur

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:04 IST
A 32-year-old Marathi television actor died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial 'Tujyhat Jeev Rangala', was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.

''She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,'' the Kolhapur police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

