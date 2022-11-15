Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards; Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online. Bezos, who is also the owner of the space rocket company Blue Origin, announced the award on Friday along with his longtime partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the $158.1 million for 2013 film

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well". Double-award winners included Nicki Minaj for best song and best hip-hop, and the French DJ and record producer David Guetta won the best electronic award and best collaboration.

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Music star Adele begins her Las Vegas residence on Friday, 10 months after she cancelled the shows at the last minute citing COVID-19 delays. The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele".

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames. The left side of former "The Tonight Show" host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)