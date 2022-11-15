'The World: A Family History': Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore's next book to hit stands on Nov 21

Award-winning historian and novelist Simon Sebag Montefiore takes the road less travelled for his new book, ''The World: A Family History'', as he tells the story of humanity from prehistory to the present day through the one thing that all humans have in common: family.

The two-part book, published by Hachette India, claims to capture the story of humankind in ''a ground-breaking, single narrative that will forever shift the boundaries of what history can achieve''.

It is scheduled to release on November 21.

Beginning with the footsteps of a family walking along a beach 9,50,000 years ago, Montefiore takes the readers on an epic journey through the families that have shaped the world, including the Caesars, Medicis, Incas, Ottomans, Mughals, Bonapartes, Habsburgs, Zulus, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Krupps and Churchills.

''This is world history on the most grand and intimate scale - spanning centuries, continents and cultures, and linking grand themes of war, migration, plague, religion, medicine and technology to the people at the centre of the human drama,'' said the publishers in a statement.

Montefiore, the internationally bestselling author of prize-winning books, has been published in 48 languages.

Besides the award-winning ''Stalin: The Court of The Red Tsar'' and ''Jerusalem: The Biography'', he is also the author of ''Written in History: Letters That Changed the World and Voices of History: Speeches That Changed the World''.

His soon to be out ''The World: A Family History'' has already received endorsement from the likes of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and noted English historian Simon Schama.

''In this work of astonishing scope and erudition, Montefiore interweaves the stories of the servants, courtiers and kings, pioneers, preachers and philosophers who have made history. A brilliant synthesis that will impart fresh insight to even the most learned readers,'' wrote Kissinger in his praise for the book.

