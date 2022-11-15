Is The Magicians Season 6 launching on a new platform after Syfy canceled the show?

The Magicians is one of the popular names of the fantasy series aired by Syfy and later Netflix, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Lev Grossman. The franchise acquired mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but the reviews were mostly positive, thanks to the work of creator Sera Gamble, John McNamara and the stunning performance of the main cast. So, will there be The Magicians Season 6? Here's everything we know so far.

NBC Universal, the parent company of Syfy, created its own streaming service in December 2020; hence many of Syfy's series may head to the streamer.

"It played out kind of the way it's played out almost every season," co-creator John McNamara told TVInsider in 2020.

"With the exception of season four into season five, we never knew whether or not we were going to get picked up. It was always a discussion – never really about the creative – about the financials and you always know, with any show, that there's this kind of fine line between what it brings in and what it costs."

Co-creator Sera Gamble said, "And as the creators of the show, we understand that. We had the sense going into this season that Syfy, in particular as our first platform, was kind of hitting the point of, 'The cup is full and there's no more room.'"

McNamara added: "It's not going to necessarily expand in terms of revenue, it's not necessarily going to contract in terms of revenue, but it is going to cost more."

Now in the case of The Magicians Season 6, the fifth segment aired on SYFY between December 16, 2015, and April 1, 2020. SYFY canceled the series after five seasons. While there were calls from many for other streaming services to pick the show up, that did not happen.

The good news is the show did not leave significant cliffhangers on Season 5. The showrunners had started to wrap up the stories from the fourth season and completed them in the fifth, as the show's rating on SYFY was dropping down.

The Magicians portrays Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) enrolling at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to be trained as a magician, where he discovers that the magical world from his favorite childhood book is real and poses a danger to humanity. Meanwhile, the life of his childhood friend Julia is derailed when she is denied entry, and she searches for magic elsewhere outside of the school.

Sera Gamble discussed with THR the impact of Jason Ralph's protagonist in Season 4. It's not that Quentin's story is done on The Magicians. It is that Jason Ralph is no longer a series regular on the show, and Quentin Coldwater is dead on the show, and the story moving forward is about the aftermath of that..."

She added, "Jason has left the show, and Quentin is dead, and a lot of season five is about what happens next, just as when somebody dies in our lives, the next season of our life is about what happens."

The fifth season of The Magicians is now available on Netflix and Prime Video. You can also watch Magicians Season 5 streaming on iciTouTV rent, or buy it as a download on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, or Microsoft Store.

