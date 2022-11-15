Left Menu

WATCH: Two men in US don sarees for their friend's wedding

The groom's best men turned up wearing beautiful Indian attire to their friend's wedding, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Photo of both men wearing sarees at Indian wedding in US
Breaking gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees at their friend's wedding. The groom's best men turned up wearing beautiful Indian attire to their friend's wedding, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms' shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.'' In the video, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend's wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding. They also added bindis to their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom, who were Indian friends, laughed when they noticed their unique attire. The trio hugged and grinned as the video came to a close.

Check it out: The video, so far, has more than 37,000 likes and has been viewed more than 3, 81,000 times.

Social media users gushed about how sweet the entire gesture was. The incident sparked a social media conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices. Some praised both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend's culture, while others dubbed it the nicest surprise. (ANI)

