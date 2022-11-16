Left Menu

'Jashn-e-Rekhta' to return after gap of three years

The 7th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta festival will be held from December 2 here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after a hiatus of three years.Last held in December 2019, the grand celebration of Urdu language and Hindustani culture will host a stellar lineup of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Shah Pathak, Shabana Azmi, poets Javed Akhtar, Anisur Rahman, Farhat Ehsas, Shailesh Lodha, Kumar Vishwas and several other distinguished authors, poets, and artistes.Spread across three days, with more than 150 artistes, the festival will see ghazals, sufi music, qawwali, dastangoi, panel discussions, mushaira, and poetry recitations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:22 IST
'Jashn-e-Rekhta' to return after gap of three years
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta festival will be held from December 2 here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after a hiatus of three years.

Last held in December 2019, the grand celebration of Urdu language and Hindustani culture will host a stellar lineup of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Shah Pathak, Shabana Azmi, poets Javed Akhtar, Anisur Rahman, Farhat Ehsas, Shailesh Lodha, Kumar Vishwas and several other distinguished authors, poets, and artistes.

Spread across three days, with more than 150 artistes, the festival will see ghazals, sufi music, qawwali, dastangoi, panel discussions, mushaira, and poetry recitations. ''Jashn-e-Rekhta aims to bring people closer through the celebration of Urdu language, its music, art, culture, and its Indian ethos. It was last celebrated in December 2019 after which COVID disrupted life as we know it. However, people exhibited remarkable resilience and came together in overcoming this challenge.

''I am delighted that the 7th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta 2022 is being held after a period of three full years. I invite one and all to join us as we celebrate our cultural heritage and oneness and make the Jashn an unforgettable experience,'' Sanjiv Saraf, founder of Rekhta Foundation, told PTI. The event will also feature a curated food festival (Aiwan-e-Zaiqa), a book exhibition, and art & craft bazaar. The upcoming edition will conclude on December 4 with a Sufi music performance by celebrated singer Richa Sharma. PTI MAH MG MG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022