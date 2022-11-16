Apollo centre inaugurated in Chennai
An Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital and Apollo Fertility Centre was inaugurated here on Wednesday.
Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Group along with actor Keerthi Shanthanu and others inaugurated the facility at Karapakkam here, a release from the hospital said.
