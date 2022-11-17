Left Menu

Amy Adams 'excited' for Henry Cavill's Superman return, hasn't been approached to reprise Lois role

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:16 IST
Amy Adams 'excited' for Henry Cavill's Superman return, hasn't been approached to reprise Lois role
Amy Adams Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Amy Adams says she is ''thrilled'' about her ''Man of Steel'' co-star Henry Cavill donning the Superman cape once again but she doesn't know if she will be back as Lois Lane.

Following his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ''Black Adam'' last month, Cavill confirmed his return as the superhero in a new Warner Bros-DC movie on social media.

Asked about Cavill reprising his Superman role, Adams told Variety: ''Isn't it exciting?'' The actor, who played firebrand journalist and love interest Lois Lane to Cavill's protagonist in the 2013 movie ''Man of Steel'', was speaking at the Wednesday premiere of her latest film ''Disenchanted''.

''I'm thrilled for (Cavill). He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him,'' she added.

The six-time Oscar nominee also weighed in on her return as Lois.

''They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go,'' Adams noted.

She previously reprised the role of Lois in ''Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'' (2016), ''Justice League'' (2017), and ''Zack Snyder's Justice League'' (2021).

