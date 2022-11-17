Left Menu

Pak’s Punjab government bans Joyland movie after receiving complaints of promoting homosexuality

Pakistans Punjab government on Thursday slapped a ban on the countrys internationally awarded film Joyland acting on complaints of the rightwing alleging it may promote homosexuality.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:07 IST
Pak’s Punjab government bans Joyland movie after receiving complaints of promoting homosexuality
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s Punjab government on Thursday slapped a ban on the country’s internationally awarded film ‘Joyland’ acting on complaints of the rightwing alleging it may promote ‘homosexuality’. The ban comes a day after the federal government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lifted a ban on it which was set to be exhibited in Pakistan on November 18. The notification issued by the Punjab government’s said: “Section-9, 1 and 2 (a) and (b) of the Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979 and the rules made there under, the government has decided to recall Joyland in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters.” Earlier the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked the censor certificate granted to the filmmaker months ago citing “it contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of the society.” Prime Minister Sharif had formed an eight-member committee to examine the complaints and recommend action that on Wednesday cleared it for release. Sarwat Gilani, who plays a role in Joyland, said in a tweet: “They’re doing it again! There are smear campaigns to ban Joyland. We need your support to make sure we don’t let these violent, insensitive, extremists win again. Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over six years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people”. The rightwing complaints allege Joyland directed by Sarmad Khoosat is “promoting the LGBT (Lesbian- gay- bisexual- transgender) agenda.” In addition to bagging an award in the Cannes Festival, Joyland also won several awards also at the London Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Cairo International Film Festival while it has also been screened at the British Film Institute, Melbourne International Film Festival and Athena International Film Festival. Joyland has already been selected as Pakistan’s formal Oscar's entry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022