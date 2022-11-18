Web Series planned on the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup: Taran Adarsh

Left Menu

At the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup, the 'Men in Blue' emerged victorious in a much-publicized match against Pakistan. Fans can revisit the memories through a new documentary web series based on the historic cricketing event.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:44 IST
A triumphant team India at the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Fans of cricket can re-live their memories of the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup of 2007, as a web series based on it will release soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the documentary web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event.

The untitled project would be multi-lingual, with 15 Indian cricketers planned to be a part of it. It would be helmed by UK-based producers 'One One Six Network', headed by Gaurav Bahirvani. The team would consist of director Anand Kumar and writer Saurabh M Pandey.

Kumar is well-known for his work in the film 'Delhii Heights,' while Pandey's repertoire includes films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files'. Adarsh, also known for reviewing films, shared the post with a picture of the jubilant Indian cricket team at the winning moment of the erstwhile T20 world cup.

Dressed in their iconic blue jersey, the snap featured several iconic cricket players like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others, being showered by confetti while having bright smiles on each of their faces. The post drew numerous comments from fans with red heart emojis being shared in support of the project.

As per Adarsh, the documentary web series would have an A-list actor associated with it. He further revealed that 'Over two-thirds of the shoot is complete'. Though not much has been revealed about its release yet, it is planned to roll out for the audience by 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

