Taylor Swift says ticket buying problems 'excruciating' to watch

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand. Many fans said they waited hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during presales this week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 23:17 IST
