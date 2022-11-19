Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will begin with the next generation of Goku & Vegeta

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super's release follows a monthly schedule. Following the release of Chapter 7, the Japanese manga entered into an indefinite hiatus. Readers have to wait a few more weeks for the anticipated Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88. And finally, Chapter 88 has its release date.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will release on December 20, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time - 07:00 am

Central Time - 09:00 am

Eastern Time - 10:00 am

British summertime - 03:00 pm

Central European Summertime - 04:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - 08:20

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:00

The writer, Akira Toriyama and the illustrator, Toyotaro have taken this break. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will publish with a new arc, as the previous chapter concluded with Granolah the Survivor arc.

Ball Super Chapter 87 ended with a note from the editors confirming the hiatus. "Dragon Ball Super will be taking a break for a bit to prepare for the next arc!"

Fans are excited to get a new arc that will start a new journey of Goku in the Dragon ball Super Chapter 88. Though there are several spoilers which already start floating over social media platforms including Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, Discord, etc. But all of them are just predictions. The raw scans for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 are yet to be out. We will update you as soon as we get something new.

The new arc will focus on Goku's son, Goten, and Vegeta's ward, Trunks, with Gohan and Piccolo. The story will be the prequel to the Super Hero movie. The story will show the history before the battle begins between Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 and Piccolo and Gohan.