Punjabi writer and filmmaker honoured with Hofstra University’s 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

A Sikh author, researcher and filmmaker who has focused his work on the history and legacy of Sikhism has been awarded Hofstra University’s 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize.

Amardeep Singh, co-managing director and co-founder of Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore, recently completed a 24-episode docu-series retracing the 16th century travels of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh religion.

Titled “Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels”, the series was filmed at more than 150 multi-faith sites in nine countries, a press release said.

“To receive the Guru Nanak Prize from Hofstra University is a humbling recognition of our belief that the essence of existence is love for togetherness,” Singh said. “His message of unity in diversity was, is and will remain a ray of hope for a united world.” Singh was honoured at a ceremony in Woodbury, New York this week. He has authored several books, including ''Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy In Pakistan'' and ''The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage - The Sikh Legacy''.

He has also produced two documentaries -- ''Peering Warrior'' and ''Peering Soul'' -- based on his travel experiences in Pakistan.

The USD 50,000 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize is bestowed every two years to recognise significant work to increase interfaith understanding.

In a statement from the university, Hofstra President Susan Poser said Singh’s work exploring and preserving Sikh heritage and culture, both as an author and independent filmmaker, demonstrates a deep commitment to the values that Guru Nanak embodied.

''He has dedicated his creative journey to the principles of religious understanding,'' he added.

A committee of faculty and administrators unanimously chose Singh from among 18 nominees, said Daniel Seabold, acting dean of Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Seabold said the committee was greatly impressed by Singh’s examination of Guru Nanak’s interest in seeking universal fellowship among people of diverse faiths.

The Dalai Lama was the first winner of the Guru Nanak Prize in 2008. Since then, eight individuals and organisations have been recognised with the prize, including 2020 co-honourees author and scholar Dr Karen Armstrong and her global Charter for Compassion movement, and the Interfaith Center of New York.

The Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize was established in 2006 by Sardar Ishar Singh Bindra and his family. It is meant to encourage understanding of various religions, and foster collaboration between faith communities.

The Bindra family in 2000 endowed the Sardarni Kuljit Kaur Bindra Chair in Sikh Studies to honour its matriarch.

Speaking on behalf of the Bindra family, businessman, philanthropist, and former member of Hofstra’s Board of Trustees, Sardar Tejinder Singh Bindra said Guru Nanak spoke about love for humanity as well as respect for every religion.

''With that in mind, my parents established the Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize as a way to recognise as well as support the efforts of individuals/organisations that work to advance dialogue between religions to help minimise religious conflict, which all the recipients have strived to achieve, from the very first recipient, the Dalai Lama, to the current recipient, Amardeep Singh,'' Bindra said.

