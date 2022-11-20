IFFI: Chiranjeevi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2022

Superstar Chiranjeevi has been named the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The special announcement was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at the film festival. However, the actor was not present at the festival.

Anurag Thakur also took to his Twitter account and congratulated Chiranjeevi. "INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY @IFFIGoa..Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts!Congratulations @KChiruTweets," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

The honour has made Chiranjeevi's fans extremely happy. "Oh wow...super deserving," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations Chiranjeevi. You are the best actor," another one wrote. In a career spanning of over four decades, Chiranjeevi, 66, has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades including 10 Filmfare awards and 4 Nandi awards. He was recently seen in 'Godfather', which also stars Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)