Kangana praises Tabu for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' success, says "she is single-handedly saving Hindi film industry"

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, praised actor Tabu for delivering back-to-back hits 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Drishyam 2' and said," she is single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry."

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 08:09 IST
Kangana praises Tabu for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' success, says "she is single-handedly saving Hindi film industry"
Kangana Ranaut, Tabu (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, praised actor Tabu for delivering back-to-back hits 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Drishyam 2' and said," she is single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry." Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a note on her stories which reads, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2...And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s...single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry...her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable...I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work...such an inspiration."

'Drishyam 2' minted Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day, becoming the second-highest first-day collection of a Hindi film in 2022. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on the other hand, collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Tabu will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial film 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharmaa and Radhika Madan.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Bholaa'.

Talking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen 'Tejas' and in the period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. (ANI)

