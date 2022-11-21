Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F begin shooting for Srikant Bholla's biopic 'Sri'

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F, on Sunday, began the shooting for their next film, a biopic on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F, on Sunday began the shooting for their next film, a biopic on Srikant Bholla. Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared some pictures from the muhurat and captioned it, "Srikanth Bholla biopic, titled #SRI goes on floors today! As the first Mahurat shot was taken in presence of producer #BhushanKumar producer #NidhiParmarHiranandani lead actors #RajkummarRao #AlayaFurniturewala , director #TusharHiranandani and the man himself #SrikanthBholla. Produced by #TSeries and #ChalkNCheeseFilmsProductionsLLP the film also stars #Jyothika and #SharadKelkar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClLrT-KSYV5/ Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic stars Rajkumar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in the lead roles and is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in a murder mystery film 'Monica O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. The film streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar's next sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Alaya, on the other hand, will soon begin the promotions of her upcoming romantic thriller film 'Freddy' which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor 'Freddy' also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and the makers will be soon unveiling the official trailer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

